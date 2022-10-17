NATO: Sanctions begin to harm Russia's military industry.
September 17, 2022 6:25 pm
Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia's ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO's Military Committee, told Reuters. NATO sees signs of Russia's decreased ability to produce replacements for cruise missiles and more sophisticated weaponry, Bauer said. On Sept. 16, unnamed U.S. officials told CNN they were disappointed about sanctions not having a bigger impact on the Russian economy.
