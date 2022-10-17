Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 17, 2022 6:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia's ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO's Military Committee, told Reuters. NATO sees signs of Russia's decreased ability to produce replacements for cruise missiles and more sophisticated weaponry, Bauer said. On Sept. 16, unnamed U.S. officials told CNN they were disappointed about sanctions not having a bigger impact on the Russian economy.

