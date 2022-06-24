Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
February 14, 2022
More than two dozen lawmakers out of a total 424 MPs, who are due to attend parliamentary sessions starting this week, are not currently in Ukraine. Almost half, or 12 deputies, are from the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform-for Life,  five deputies are from the presidential Servant of the People party.  Most of the lawmakers, or 20 people, left the country in February.

