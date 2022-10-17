Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Minister: Ukraine's exports of agricultural products 41% up in September

October 5, 2022 3:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Oct. 5 that Ukraine increased its export of agricultural products by land and naval routes in September to 6.9 million metric tons.

Compared to August, the export volume has increased by 41%, he added.

In late July, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement brokered by the U.N. and Turkey to allow grain exports to restart after a months-long blockade.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok