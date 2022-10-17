Minister: Ukraine's exports of agricultural products 41% up in September
October 5, 2022 3:02 pm
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Oct. 5 that Ukraine increased its export of agricultural products by land and naval routes in September to 6.9 million metric tons.
Compared to August, the export volume has increased by 41%, he added.
In late July, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement brokered by the U.N. and Turkey to allow grain exports to restart after a months-long blockade.
