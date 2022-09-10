Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 10, 2022
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that focus was placed on sustained support, the maintenance of Western weapons systems, and the continued training of Ukrainian personnel. The Sept. 8 meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (the so-called Rammstein-5 meeting) was held in Germany. 

