Minister: Rammstein-5 meeting a success, Western support remains strong.
September 10, 2022 4:51 pm
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that focus was placed on sustained support, the maintenance of Western weapons systems, and the continued training of Ukrainian personnel. The Sept. 8 meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (the so-called Rammstein-5 meeting) was held in Germany.
