Michel: EU disputes over Russian oil ban will be resolved by May 30.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 25, 2022 5:09 pm
European Council President Charles Michel said he’s confident that disputes over a proposed embargo on Russian oil will be decided by the next council meeting. However, it will require “a lot of dialogue.” The EU proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil in the sixth package of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Hungary has effectively blocked the plan so far, saying it would threaten its energy security.