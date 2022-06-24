Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMichel: EU disputes over Russian oil ban will be resolved by May 30.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 25, 2022 5:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

European Council President Charles Michel said he’s confident that disputes over a proposed embargo on Russian oil will be decided by the next council meeting. However, it will require “a lot of dialogue.” The EU proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil in the sixth package of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Hungary has effectively blocked the plan so far, saying it would threaten its energy security.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok