Putin blames Ukrainian special services for Crimean Bridge explosion.

October 9, 2022 10:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the explosion a "terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critically important infrastructure," as quoted by TASS, a Russian state news agency. The explosion took place on Oct. 8 at the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with 

