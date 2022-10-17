Media: Putin blames Ukrainian special services for Crimean Bridge explosion.
October 9, 2022 10:34 pm
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the explosion a "terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russia's critically important infrastructure," as quoted by TASS, a Russian state news agency. The explosion took place on Oct. 8 at the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with
