July 14, 2022 4:10 pm
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said the Latvian government coalition supported a Defense Ministry proposal to adopt mandatory military service in the country, Latvian LSM.lv reported on July 14. After a five-year transition period of volunteer recruitment, military service will be compulsory for men aged 18-27. The government is also looking to increase Latvia's Armed Forces to 50,000 servicepeople in the next five years. 

