This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 4:31 pm
Local residents told Ukrainska Pravda that explosions were heard from the airfield in Novofedorivka, located in the western part of the peninsula. The media outlet reported that Russian proxies had already confirmed that several explosions took place in the settlement but they did not provide further details.

