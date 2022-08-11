Mayor: Russia plans sham 'trial' for Ukrainian POWS in occupied Mariupol
This item is part of our running news digest
August 11, 2022 1:40 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Aug. 11 that Russians plan to hold a sham "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a local philharmonic in Russian-occupied Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. According to Boychenko, there are over 10,000 Ukrainians in Russian-controlled prisons across Mariupol, and many of them are soldiers.