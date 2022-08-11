Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 11, 2022 1:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Aug. 11 that Russians plan to hold a sham "trial" of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a local philharmonic in Russian-occupied Mariupol on Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. According to Boychenko, there are over 10,000 Ukrainians in Russian-controlled prisons across Mariupol, and many of them are soldiers.

