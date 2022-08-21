Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Man accused of looting for Russian troops detained in Kharkiv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 3:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said the man was communicating with Russian forces in Vovchansk and organized the looting of a National Guard unit located in a local meat factory. The suspect gave looted food and fuel to Russian forces and leaked information about Ukrainians living in the area, according to the office. 

