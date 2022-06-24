Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 4, 2022 2:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French President Emmanuel Macron said it is crucial that Russia is not "humiliated" so it would be possible to find a diplomatic solution after the fighting in Ukraine stops. "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power," he said, as quoted by Reuters. Macron has spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regularly since Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

