Presidents of Poland, Baltic states to meet with Zelensky on April 13.
April 13, 2022 7:47 am
“Our goal is to support President Zelensky and the defenders of Ukraine at a crucial moment for this country,” said Jakub Kumoch, who heads Polish International Policy Bureau and is accompanying the Polish president. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted that he’s heading to Ukraine’s capital with “a strong message of political support and military assistance.”