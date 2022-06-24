Lavrov: Putin, Erdogan tentatively agree on unblocking Ukrainian ports
June 1, 2022 8:40 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the two leaders agreed during a phone call on May 30 that as soon as Turkey clears the Ukrainian ports of mines, cargo ships will be able to leave. Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports prevents the export of about 22 million tons of grain, creating a threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain, according to Ukrainian officials.