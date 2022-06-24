Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Latvia bans all Russian TV channels until end of war in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 6, 2022
Latvia said it will take 80 Russian TV channels off-air until the end of Russia's war in Ukraine and return of the occupied Crimea peninsula to Ukraine. The Chairman of the Latvian National Electronic Media Council cited legislation that stipulates prohibition of broadcasting programs registered in the country that threaten another country's independence and territorial integrity. The decision comes into force on June 9.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
