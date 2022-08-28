Kuleba: Russia turns Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant into military base.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 1:24 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that Russian forces are putting the whole of Europe at risk by weaponising the Ukrainian nuclear plant that they seized in March. Kuleba called on Russian troops to leave the site.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.