externalKuleba calls for special tribunal to prosecute Russia's aggression against Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 1:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Russia "consciously" chose to launch military actions against Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin "publicly confessed" to committing the crime of aggression. “The crime is in plain sight. Justice must be served,” Kuleba said.

