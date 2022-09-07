Kuleba calls for special tribunal to prosecute Russia's aggression against Ukraine
September 7, 2022 1:37 pm
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Russia "consciously" chose to launch military actions against Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin "publicly confessed" to committing the crime of aggression. “The crime is in plain sight. Justice must be served,” Kuleba said.
