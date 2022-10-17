Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia, its proxies.

October 7, 2022 12:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Japan has introduced additional sanctions against Russia following its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts, public broadcaster NHK reported on Oct. 7. 

Assets of 81 individuals, nine organizations, high-ranking government officials, military organizations, and some of Russia's proxies responsible for sham referendums in occupied Ukrainian regions will be frozen, according to the NHK.

According to Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji, Russia's actions infringe upon Ukraine's territorial integrity and constitute a violation of international law.

On Sept. 30, the G7 foreign ministers, including Japan's, said they would "never recognize these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," and impose new economic sanctions on those who provide "political or economic support" to Russia's recent actions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok