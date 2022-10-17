Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: G7 foreign ministers to impose economic costs on Russia for annexation of Ukrainian oblasts

This item is part of our running news digest

September 30, 2022 9:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The G7 foreign ministers of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Japan, and the EU High Representative said they will “never recognize these purported annexations, nor the sham ‘referenda’ conducted at gunpoint,” reports CNN. The joint statement said new economic costs will be imposed on those who provide “political or economic support” to Russia’s recent actions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
