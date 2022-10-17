CNN: G7 foreign ministers to impose economic costs on Russia for annexation of Ukrainian oblasts
This item is part of our running news digest
September 30, 2022 9:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The G7 foreign ministers of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Japan, and the EU High Representative said they will “never recognize these purported annexations, nor the sham ‘referenda’ conducted at gunpoint,” reports CNN. The joint statement said new economic costs will be imposed on those who provide “political or economic support” to Russia’s recent actions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.