Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 14, 2022

externalItalian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to resign.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 14, 2022 9:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Draghi's decision follows the refusal by the populist 5-Star Movement, a party in the government coalition, to support him in a confidence vote. On June 16, Draghi alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kyiv and discussed the West’s support for Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky.  

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok