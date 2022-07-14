Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to resign.
July 14, 2022 9:07 pm
Draghi's decision follows the refusal by the populist 5-Star Movement, a party in the government coalition, to support him in a confidence vote. On June 16, Draghi alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kyiv and discussed the West’s support for Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
