ISW: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘tangibly degrading’ Russian capabilities in south
September 6, 2022 6:53 am
The Institute for the Study of War wrote on Sept. 5 that the announced postponements of sham referenda in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's south may confirm the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in disrupting Russian occupying forces. "Ukrainian forces intend to slowly chip away at both Russian tactical and operational level capabilities in Kherson Oblast, and in doing so will likely have significant impacts on the administrative and bureaucratic capabilities of occupation officials," the ISW wrote.
