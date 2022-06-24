Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian forces successfully conduct counterattack near Kherson Oblast border.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 30, 2022 4:51 am
The U.S. think tank reported on May 29 that Ukrainian forces successfully conducted a “limited” counterattack near the Kherson-Mykolaiv oblast border. It seems unlikely that Ukrainian forces will take back significant amounts of territory “in the near term,” but it may force Russia to deploy reinforcements to Kherson oblast, “which is predominantly held by sub-standard units,” and disrupt Russian operations.