Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Sept. 1 that the agency was "here to stay" and would maintain a continued presence at the Zaporizhzhia. Five inspectors from the agency remained at the station after the agency's visit on Sept. 1. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.