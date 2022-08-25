Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHRW: Ukraine is the only place in the world where cluster munitions are used today.

August 25, 2022 6:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Human Rights Watch’s global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, Russian forces’ repeated use of cluster munitions has caused at least 689 civilian casualties in Ukraine. Russian forces have attacked ten Ukrainian regions with hundreds of cluster munitions, while Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions rockets on at least two occasions, the watchdog said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
