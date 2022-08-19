Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 19, 2022 5:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Guardian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the plant's electricity "is Ukrainian electricity...This principle must be fully respected." According to Enerhoatom, Ukraine‘s state energy company, Russia plans to disconnect the plant from the power grid.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
