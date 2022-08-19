Guterres speaks against cutting off Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from grid, says electricity from the plant belongs to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022
According to the Guardian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the plant's electricity "is Ukrainian electricity...This principle must be fully respected." According to Enerhoatom, Ukraine‘s state energy company, Russia plans to disconnect the plant from the power grid.