Governor: Ukraine liberates Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 7:46 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai warned that the liberation of Luhansk Oblast would be more difficult than that of Kharkiv Oblast because of the high concentration of Russian forces there.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.