Russia's attacks injure 6 in Donetsk, 3 in Kharkiv oblasts

October 5, 2022 10:38 amby The Kyiv Independent
In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have killed one and wounded six civilians in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, its governor, reported on Oct. 5. 

He added that four civilian bodies were also exhumed in liberated Sviatohirsk.

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces injured a 75-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man; a 59-year-old woman was also wounded in Kupiansk, according to Oleh Synehubov, the governor of this oblast.

Overnight, Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia and the city outskirts, damaging infrastructure objects, said Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

