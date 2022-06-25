Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian forces strike first checkpoint of Azot chemical plant

June 21, 2022 3:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that as fierce battles continue in Sievierodonetsk's industrial zone, there are currently 568 people, including 38 children holed up in the plant, most of whom are employees of the industrial site and their families. The official also said that doctors are still working in one of the hospitals in Sievierodonetsk.

