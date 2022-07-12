Governor: Russia shells Kharkiv, four people hospitalized.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 12, 2022 6:41 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The victims' injuries are not life-threatening, and they have received medical care after Russian troops shelled the city's Industrialny District, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said.
The victims' injuries are not life-threatening, and they have received medical care after Russian troops shelled the city's Industrialny District, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said.