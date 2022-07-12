Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 12, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia shells Kharkiv, four people hospitalized.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 6:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The victims' injuries are not life-threatening, and they have received medical care after Russian troops shelled the city's Industrialny District, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok