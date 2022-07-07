Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 7, 2022
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 7 that Hennadii Matsehora who sided with Russia at the beginning of its all-out invasion of Ukraine was “arrested by the Russians and is currently in their custody.” According to Syniehubov, Matsehora provided Russian troops with transport, housing, fuel, and food. In Ukraine, Matsehora was charged with treason in February.

