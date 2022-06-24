Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Insignificant ammonia leak reported in Donetsk Oblast.

May 30, 2022 6:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, a branch of the ammonia pipeline Tolyiatti—Odesa was damaged due to active hostilities, and a cloud of ammonia is moving towards Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. The leak may affect five settlements in the oblast, including Hladosove, Dacha, Mykolaivka Druha, Otradivka, and Opytne. There is no danger to the city of Bakhmut, the governor added. Rescuers are working in the area.

