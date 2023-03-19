Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Governor: 6 civilians wounded by cluster munitions in Kostiantynivka

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 6:48 pm
At least six civilians were wounded in the town of Konstyantynivka after Russian forces shelled an area near the central market with cluster munitions, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 18. 

The attack, carried out using Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaged nine multi-story buildings, ten houses, a school, a children's store, and a dozen cars and garages, according to the official. 

Earlier, Kyrylenko reported a Russian cluster munition attack on the nearby city of Kramatorsk, in which he said at least two people were killed and five were wounded. 

The Russian troops "are fighting the civilian population, and they must be stopped - by the strength of the Ukrainian army, by the efforts of the entire civilized world," Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
