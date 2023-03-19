Governor: 6 civilians wounded by cluster munitions in Kostiantynivka

At least six civilians were wounded in the town of Konstyantynivka after Russian forces shelled an area near the central market with cluster munitions, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 18.

The attack, carried out using Uragan multiple rocket launchers, damaged nine multi-story buildings, ten houses, a school, a children's store, and a dozen cars and garages, according to the official.

Earlier, Kyrylenko reported a Russian cluster munition attack on the nearby city of Kramatorsk, in which he said at least two people were killed and five were wounded.

The Russian troops "are fighting the civilian population, and they must be stopped - by the strength of the Ukrainian army, by the efforts of the entire civilized world," Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post.