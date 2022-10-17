Governor: 5 civilians killed, 12 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 21
September 22, 2022 9:37 am
Over the past day, Russian troops have killed two civilians in Kurakhove, one in Bakhmut, one in Avdiivka, one in Karlivka, and wounded 12 people in Donetsk Oblast, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor. Since Feb. 24, Russia has killed 873 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.
