Governor: 1 civilian injured by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv Oblast.
August 28, 2022 12:33 pm
According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Russian shelling destroyed several houses and other buildings in the last 24 hours.
