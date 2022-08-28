Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: 1 civilian injured by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 12:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Russian shelling destroyed several houses and other buildings in the last 24 hours.

