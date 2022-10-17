Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Germany to give Ukraine additional MLRS, howitzers

October 12, 2022 5:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Germany will hand over to Ukraine "more" self-propelled artillery howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 and multiple launch rocket systems MARS II “in the next few weeks,” the German Defense Ministry tweeted during the sixth Ramstein format meeting in Brussels on Oct. 12. 

Yesterday, on Oct. 11, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the first of the four new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems arrived in Ukraine via Poland.

On Oct. 11, Germany announced its plans to purchase 16 Zuzana-2 self-propelled wheeled tank howitzers in cooperation with Norway and Denmark as additional assistance to Ukraine. The artillery systems will be produced in the Slovak Republic, with a preliminary delivery in 2023.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok