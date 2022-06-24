Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 26, 2022 6:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a visit to Warsaw, German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said his country is "very, very" close to independence of Russian oil thanks to the efforts to diversify suppliers as well as the support from the Polish government. Though Russian oil imports made up about 35% of Germany's oil consumption in 2021, Habeck said that his country, which had been reluctant to support an oil embargo, agrees that "we must quickly free ourselves from the grip of Russian imports."

