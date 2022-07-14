Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGerman firm seeks to exchange 30 armored vehicles for weapons supplies to Ukraine.

July 15, 2022 1:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A spokesman for German arms maker Rheinmetall said that 30 Marder infantry fighting vehicles are being modernized to prepare them for the exchange. The spokesman added that Rheinmetall can easily increase the number of Marders to 100 as part of the exchange scheme. The aim is to hand over the vehicles to other countries, which could then supply their own weapons to Ukraine under a deal with Germany, the spokesman said. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the planned sales of Marder vehicles would soon be approved by the German government. "We are in daily contact with the Chancellery, there are will and pressure there," he said. 

