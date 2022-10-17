General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s attacks near 8 settlements
September 24, 2022 7:44 pm
The General Staff reported on Sept. 24 that Ukrainian forces had recently repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Opytne, Petropavlivka, Vyimka, Odradivka, Nevelske, and Novomykhailivka.
