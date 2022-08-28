General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensive in 3 directions in Donetsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 10:32 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces shelled several settlements in the region. Russia conducted airstrikes near Kodema, Valentynivka, and Vodyane.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.