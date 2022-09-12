General Staff: Ukraine liberates more than 20 settlements in a day
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 1:11 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported on Sept. 12 that the Armed Forces are continuing their ongoing counteroffensive in multiple directions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.