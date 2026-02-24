At least 3 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day

At least three people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 24, the four-year anniversary of Moscow's full-sale invasion.

Russia launched 133 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 111 drones. At least 19 drones and the missile made it through, striking 16 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and six others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian Forces carried out 918 strikes on 36 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Fedorov added.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and five others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two multistory apartment buildings and 11 houses were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 35-year-old man was killed in Nikopol during a Russian drone attack, Oleksandr Hanzha said. Residential homes were damaged in Hrushivka, Vasylkivka, and Pokrovsk communities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in Kharkiv city, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, and Chuhuiv districts.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were injured in Kramatosk and one in Mykolaivka in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Russian drone strikes also damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across the region.