KI logo
War

At least 3 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
At least 3 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day
Firefighters battle a blaze in Zaporizhzhia caused by a Russian attack overnight on Feb. 24 (DSNS/Telegram) 

At least three people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 24, the four-year anniversary of Moscow's full-sale invasion.

Russia launched 133 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 111 drones. At least 19 drones and the missile made it through, striking 16 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and six others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian Forces carried out 918 strikes on 36 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Fedorov added.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and five others injured in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.  Two multistory apartment buildings and 11 houses were damaged.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast,  a 35-year-old man was killed in Nikopol during a Russian drone attack, Oleksandr Hanzha said. Residential homes were damaged in Hrushivka, Vasylkivka, and Pokrovsk communities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in Kharkiv city, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, and Chuhuiv districts.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were injured in Kramatosk and one in Mykolaivka in Russian strikes across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Russian drone strikes also damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across the region.

read also

Exclusive: Whistleblower confirms details of death, torture in Brazilian-led foreign fighter unit in Ukraine
A former member of Advanced Company, a Brazilian-led foreign fighter unit operating under Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR), has come forward on the record to corroborate details of a recent Kyiv Independent investigation into the death of 23-year-old recruit Bruno Gabriel Leal da Silva at the unit’s base in Kyiv late last year. Daniel Santos Reis told the Kyiv Independent the unit regularly used beatings and torture as “discipline,” and that a beating preceded the death of Leal da Silva.
The Kyiv IndependentJared Goyette
Russian attackUkraineCivilian casualties
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Belarus helping Russia adjust Shahed drone strikes on Ukraine, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Belarusian independent outlet Dzerkalo that Russia has deployed Shahed drone repeaters in Belarus to help coordinate attacks on Ukraine, warning that Minsk can no longer deny responsibility while also expressing hope for future EU integration between the two countries under democratic leadership.

Monday, February 23
Show More

Editors' Picks