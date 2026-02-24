Ukraine’s Next Elections: Preparations, Politics, and Pitfalls — next KI Insights monthly briefing

Political competition in Ukraine is back with a vengeance. After a gradual thawing over the past 18 months, the events of the first two months of 2026 have confirmed that the relatively long-lasting freeze at the beginning of the full-scale invasion is over.

Despite this resumption of political competition, elections seem perpetually three-six months ahead as peace negotiations prove unsuccessful. Join our Senior Political Analyst, Anatoliy Oktysiuk, and Director, Jakub Parusinski, as we discuss the preparations, politics, and pitfalls facing Ukraine’s push for elections.

This conversation will cover the following questions:

Who are the key figures driving the resumption of political competition?

How is the preparation for the elections proceeding?

What role will oligarchs play in the post-war political projects?

How will increased Zelensky/Zaluzhnyi tensions impact the post-ceasefire political landscape?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights, followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 16:30 Kyiv time (15:30 in Brussels, 14:30 in London, 9:30 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only.

