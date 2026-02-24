Russia warns of possible Black Sea pipeline sabotage plots, claims threat to peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Feb. 24 that Moscow has intelligence about possible attempts to sabotage the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, warning such actions could derail ongoing peace talks with Ukraine.

The allegation comes as U.S.-mediated negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow continue, with both sides struggling to reach a breakthrough on key issues, including territory and a ceasefire.

"Our operational information is being reported. It concerns a possible explosion of our gas systems at the Black Sea's bottom," Putin said during a meeting of Russia's Federal Security Service board.

The Russian president suggested the alleged plans aim to disrupt the U.S.-mediated diplomatic efforts to end Moscow's war, adding that "they don't know what to do to destroy this peace process."

TurkStream and Blue Stream are major undersea pipelines transporting Russian natural gas directly to Turkey, bypassing transit routes through Ukraine. The infrastructure plays a key role in maintaining Russia's energy exports.

Putin also accused Ukraine of resorting to "individual and mass terror," despite Russia's own record of large-scale strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including repeated attacks on the country's energy system that have left cities without electricity and heating in winter.

Moscow has previously cited alleged Ukrainian sabotage or attacks as grounds for escalating tensions.

Following talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Dec. 28, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to strike Putin's residence in Valdai with drones, a claim Trump himself later dismissed.

In a separate incident, Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev was shot multiple times in Moscow on Feb. 6. Russian authorities blamed Ukraine, while Kyiv denied any involvement. The episode stalled negotiations for weeks before talks resumed.

Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 23 that negotiations nearly collapsed following the attack on Alekseev, citing undisclosed sources.

Another round of talks is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 26–27, though the Kremlin has not confirmed the meeting. If held, it would mark the fourth round of negotiations since January.