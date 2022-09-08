Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces forcibly conscript men in Kharkiv Oblast.

September 8, 2022 10:04 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 8 that Russian troops forcibly conscript men from the occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast. "Men of conscription age are detained and sent to Vovchansk, to the so-called 'recruitment center,'" the report reads.

