General Staff: Russian forces forcibly conscript men in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 8, 2022 10:04 pm
Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 8 that Russian troops forcibly conscript men from the occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast. "Men of conscription age are detained and sent to Vovchansk, to the so-called 'recruitment center,'" the report reads.
