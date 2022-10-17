Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia increases number of troops at Zaporizhzhia plant

October 14, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces are increasing their presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 14. According to the report, Russia uses the plant's territory as a base for their personnel because it is not under fire by Ukrainian forces.

On Oct. 12, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power due to Russian strikes at the "Dniprovska" electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; the power was restored by the plant engineers later in the day. 

The outage happened for the second time in five days as Russian forces had been regularly shelling the plant's territory and nearby areas.

