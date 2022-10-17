Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

IAEA: Zaporizhzhia's nuclear plant has lost all of its external power

October 12, 2022 12:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost its external power for the second time in five days; it receives electricity from its backup diesel generators, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The power outage happened due to Russian strikes at the "Dnirpovska" electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom.

On Oct. 8, Energoatom said overnight shelling had cut power to the nuclear plant – which requires cooling to avoid a meltdown – forcing it to resort to its emergency generators. The plant engineers restored external power the day after the attack.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok