IAEA: Zaporizhzhia's nuclear plant has lost all of its external power

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost its external power for the second time in five days; it receives electricity from its backup diesel generators, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The power outage happened due to Russian strikes at the "Dnirpovska" electrical substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom.

On Oct. 8, Energoatom said overnight shelling had cut power to the nuclear plant – which requires cooling to avoid a meltdown – forcing it to resort to its emergency generators. The plant engineers restored external power the day after the attack.