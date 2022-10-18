General Staff: Russia has lost 65,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 18, 2022 9:52 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 18 that Russia had also lost 2,548 tanks, 5,219 armored fighting vehicles, 3,985 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,622 artillery systems, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 188 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,276 drones, and 16 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.