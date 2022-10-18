General Staff: Russia has lost 65,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 18 that Russia had also lost 2,548 tanks, 5,219 armored fighting vehicles, 3,985 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,622 artillery systems, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 188 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,276 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 18, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.