General Staff: Russia has lost 57,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 27, 2022 9:08 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 27. that Russia had also lost 2,306 tanks, 4,881 armored fighting vehicles, 3,730 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,378 artillery systems, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 175 air defense systems, 261 airplanes, 224 helicopters, 977 drones, and 15 boats.
