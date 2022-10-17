Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russia has lost 56,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

September 23, 2022 9:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 23. that Russia had also lost 2,254 tanks, 4,796 armored fighting vehicles, 3,659 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,355 artillery systems, 326 multiple launch rocket systems, 170 air defense systems, 254 airplanes, 219 helicopters, 950 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


