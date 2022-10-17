General Staff: Russia has lost 56,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 23, 2022 9:42 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 23. that Russia had also lost 2,254 tanks, 4,796 armored fighting vehicles, 3,659 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,355 artillery systems, 326 multiple launch rocket systems, 170 air defense systems, 254 airplanes, 219 helicopters, 950 drones, and 15 boats.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.