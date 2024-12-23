Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will direct them to critical budget expenditures, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Dec. 23.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.

External financing, such as the $15.6 billion allocated to Ukraine under the EFF over four years, is crucial for Kyiv as its budget is increasingly strained by Russia's full-scale war.

"We are grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering support for our country during the full-scale war," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Kyiv received $42.5 billion in foreign aid last year, and the Finance Ministry has said that the amount needs to increase by at least $12 billion for 2025.

"Russia's war in Ukraine continues to take a devastating social and economic toll on Ukraine," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press statement.

"Despite the war, macroeconomic stability is being preserved through skillful policymaking by the Ukrainian authorities as well as substantial external support. ... The financial sector remains stable, but vigilance is needed given heightened risks."