Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2024 12:43 PM 1 min read
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2021. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine has received a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will direct them to critical budget expenditures, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Dec. 23.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.

External financing, such as the $15.6 billion allocated to Ukraine under the EFF over four years, is crucial for Kyiv as its budget is increasingly strained by Russia's full-scale war.

"We are grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering support for our country during the full-scale war," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

Kyiv received $42.5 billion in foreign aid last year, and the Finance Ministry has said that the amount needs to increase by at least $12 billion for 2025.

"Russia's war in Ukraine continues to take a devastating social and economic toll on Ukraine," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press statement.

"Despite the war, macroeconomic stability is being preserved through skillful policymaking by the Ukrainian authorities as well as substantial external support. ... The financial sector remains stable, but vigilance is needed given heightened risks."

Ukraine begins receiving first funds covered by frozen Russian assets proceeds
Ukraine is already receiving U.S. funds under the framework of the G7’s $50 billion loan covered by profits from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec 20.
12:43 PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.
5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
6:58 PM

Ombudsman reacts to alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian POWs.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders," Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said, referring to drone footage released by the 110th Mechanized Brigade earlier on Dec. 22 that appears to have captured Russian troops shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers from behind.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.