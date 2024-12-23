More than two-thirds of Ukrainians favor idea of restoring nuclear arms arsenal, poll shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

About 73% of Ukrainians supported the idea of Ukraine restoring its nuclear weapons, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Dec. 23.

The poll was conducted around the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in exchange for international security guarantees.

Around half of the respondents said they would support the development of nuclear weapons even at the price of losing Western aid and coming under sanctions.

Despite discussions in the media, Kyiv affirmed its adherence to the nuclear non-proliferation policy and said it has no plans of building nuclear weapons, calling for NATO membership as the only viable security guarantee.

The pollsters noted that in 1994 only one-third of Ukrainians supported the idea of their state retaining a nuclear arsenal.

"In the minds of Ukrainians, nuclear weapons are one of the options 'on the table,'" said Anton Hrushetskyi, the institute's executive director.

"We hope that our Western allies will demonstrate the necessary will and Ukraine will eventually receive effective security guarantees, without the need for Ukraine to consider other difficult solutions for itself, how to protect itself from Russia."

The survey was carried out between Dec. 2 and 17 with 2,000 respondents via phone living in Ukraine-controlled territories.