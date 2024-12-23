Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Nuclear weapons, Budapest memorandum, Polls
Edit post

More than two-thirds of Ukrainians favor idea of restoring nuclear arms arsenal, poll shows

by Boldizsar Gyori December 23, 2024 3:31 PM 1 min read
A protester holds a 'Budapest Memorandum 1994' placard with the colors of the Ukrainian flag during the demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London, UK on March 3, 2022. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

About 73% of Ukrainians supported the idea of Ukraine restoring its nuclear weapons, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Dec. 23.

The poll was conducted around the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in exchange for international security guarantees.

Around half of the respondents said they would support the development of nuclear weapons even at the price of losing Western aid and coming under sanctions.

Despite discussions in the media, Kyiv affirmed its adherence to the nuclear non-proliferation policy and said it has no plans of building nuclear weapons, calling for NATO membership as the only viable security guarantee.

The pollsters noted that in 1994 only one-third of Ukrainians supported the idea of their state retaining a nuclear arsenal.

"In the minds of Ukrainians, nuclear weapons are one of the options 'on the table,'" said Anton Hrushetskyi, the institute's executive director.

"We hope that our Western allies will demonstrate the necessary will and Ukraine will eventually receive effective security guarantees, without the need for Ukraine to consider other difficult solutions for itself, how to protect itself from Russia."

The survey was carried out between Dec. 2 and 17 with 2,000 respondents via phone living in Ukraine-controlled territories.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:43 PM

Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF.

The funds come as already the sixth tranche disbursed to Ukraine under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, raising the amount provided so far to $9.8 billion.
5:19 AM

Trump names 5 picks for Pentagon jobs.

Trump's picks include Elbridge Colby, who opposes Ukraine's NATO membership but supports tougher sanctions on Moscow, and Michael Duffey, who froze military aid to Kyiv in 2019.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.